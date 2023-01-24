Kwik (PRNewsfoto/Kwik)

The live event will host a Q&A with KWIK founder after his presentation concludes.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry-first, multi-purpose service platform and marketplace, which is free to users, utilizing KWIK's intellectual properties to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media, will be presenting live at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 am EST.


