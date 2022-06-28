New L2L Connect Offering Simplifies and Accelerates Manufacturing Digitalization
SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, the global leader in pragmatic smart manufacturing solutions, announced the acquisition of Accumine Technologies Ltd., an AI and IIoT solution provider with innovative industrial edge technology. This acquisition strengthens L2L's ability to derive value from shop floor data and accelerate their customers' digitalization initiatives. Accumine's product portfolio will be incorporated with L2L's broader set of data collection technologies and branded as L2L Connect.
Manufacturers are looking for simple and cost effective ways to collect, analyze, and utilize data to streamline operations and increase throughput. L2L Connect simplifies that process for manufacturers with easy to deploy software and IIoT hardware devices.
L2L Connect hardware can collect and share machine data even if no network connections are available via onboard RF connectivity. Manufacturers will now be able to use L2L Connect to digitalize their operations faster than ever before without heavy IT involvement or large CapEx investments.
According to L2L customer Chad Williams, Corporate Maintenance Manager at West Liberty Foods, "Pairing L2L's Smart Manufacturing Platform with the L2L Connect IIoT devices allowed us to get valuable data and insights from our shop floor machines within an hour of taking the devices out of the box. It enables us to continually monitor key assets and automatically deploy resources to address problems when they arise. It gives us peace of mind and allows our teams to use time more efficiently."
"L2L Connect is the exciting next generation of smart manufacturing technology," says L2L's CEO, John Davagian. "Adding easy-to-deploy, flexible machine connectivity to L2L's product portfolio will provide manufacturers with immediate value. This acquisition positions us as the clear leader in smart manufacturing solutions that can be deployed faster and with less expense than traditional smart manufacturing solutions. L2L Connect will help our customers win by digitalizing their operations faster."
"We are excited to join the L2L family," says Accumine's CEO, Marko Vasileski. "As we got to know the L2L team better, it became clear we shared a common view of how connectivity will transform smart manufacturing and bring value to customers faster. We're looking forward to the scale L2L brings us and the market traction we'll gain through L2L Connect."
Easy to install with robust data gathering capabilities, L2L Connect allows customers to pull volumes of sensor data into L2L's software and systematically analyze and react to disruptions at line speed.
- L2L Connect includes devices that gather ambient data, cycle count, and fault data seamlessly in the background, allowing frontline teams to focus on value-added projects that help grow their business rather than data entry.
- Machine-level data allows condition-based and cycle-based maintenance programs which prevent machine downtime and production disruptions.
- L2L Connect devices optimize data collection while minimizing hardware, networking, and installation costs.
The Accumine acquisition and announcement of L2L Connect demonstrate L2L's commitment to simplifying smart manufacturing and accelerating next-generation digital transformation. To learn more about L2L Connect visit http://www.l2l.com/connect.
About L2L
Founded in 2010, L2L makes smart manufacturing simple so manufacturers can accelerate and win. L2L's technology connects frontline teams, digitalizes operations and solves the shop floor disruptions that create waste and limit throughput. Cloud-based and deployed within 50 days on average, L2L's Smart Manufacturing Platform creates unmatched speed to value for over 175,000 users in 25 countries across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.l2l.com.
Media Contact
Malcolm Faulds, L2L, 1 6175290023, malcolm@l2l.com
SOURCE L2L