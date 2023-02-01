Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

L2L Adds New Customers and Product Features That Drive Visibility and Productivity

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, the global leader in connected workforce solutions, today announced record growth and momentum, driven by industry demand for manufacturing software that provides intelligent visibility and empowers frontline workers. The company reported surging revenue growth and customer adoption, along with a host of new product features to fuel future growth.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.