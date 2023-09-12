Winters Vineyard - WGC22 - Copyright Nathan De Hart

 By Lake County Winegrape Commission

The Lake County Winegrape Commission announces the highly anticipated launch of the second year of Lake County Pruning School, which will begin December 2023. The immersive training program will again be delivered in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch, the renowned grapevine pruning school with more than 30 years of research and experience and a client list that includes some of the world's preeminent vineyards in the United States and Europe, including the recently announced Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lake County Winegrape Commission announces the highly anticipated launch of the second year of Lake County Pruning School, which will begin December 2023.


