Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Lake County Winegrape Commission announces it secured a grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to fund Lake County Pruning School over multiple growing seasons. The grant is part of the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) and will provide funding to the Commission to deliver Lake County Pruning School for three seasons, thus providing the region's vineyard leaders with long-term education on sustainable viticultural techniques.

KELSEYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lake County Winegrape Commission announces it secured a grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to fund Lake County Pruning School over multiple growing seasons. The grant is part of the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) and will provide funding to the Commission to deliver Lake County Pruning School for three seasons, thus providing the region's vineyard leaders with long-term education on sustainable viticultural techniques.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.