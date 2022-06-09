Popular Wisconsin Resort Features Boating, Watersports, Cookouts, Golf, Outdoor Laser Tag, and Lake Tours for Summer Roadtrippers
DELAVAN, Wis., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For those looking for a lakeside escape this summer, look no further than Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, Wisconsin. The resort is launching their wide range of seasonal activities and watersports geared towards active adults, families, and groups.
"Summer is going to be filled with lakeside activities, great golf, and exceptional food and beverage, with beautiful Delavan Lake as the backdrop," said Dave Sekeres, general manager of Lake Lawn Resort. "Guests can rent a private pontoon, speed boat, or enjoy a relaxing cruise on the Lake Lawn Queen and Princess tour boats. They can eat breakfast overlooking Delavan Lake, relax at the spa, join a local wine tour or play a round of golf. Of course, there is always the option to do it all, as there are endless activities planned for the entire summer."
Lake Lawn Resort is a historic, full-service getaway destination nestled between two miles of the Delavan Lake shoreline and 250 wooded acres. With 271 guest rooms, three restaurants, a spa, and two outdoor pools and one indoor pool, guests can design their own lakeside summer vacations. Some of Lake Lawn Resort's seasonal activities include:
- Wine Dinner Cruises on the Lake Lawn Queen are scheduled for June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 14 (weather permitting). Guests are invited to step aboard and enjoy a sunset tour of Delavan Lake while indulging in a three-course meal expertly crafted by in-house Chef, John Billings, and paired with wines from specialty vineyards from around the world.
- Delavan Lake Tours are offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (weather permitting) on the 76-foot Lake Lawn Queen and include guided tours of the 1,900-acre Delavan Lake boasting unique architecture of several Frank Lloyd Wright homes and rich history.
- A Father's Day Cookout takes place on June 19 from 11:00a.m. to 3:30p.m., featuring award-winning BBQ prepared by Chef Billings.
- The Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Tour takes place on Sat., June 25. This three-hour tour will take a journey around the lake with a beautiful sunset building up to the Town of Delavan's annual fireworks show lighting up the sky right after dusk. Admission includes two drinks with additional cocktails available for purchase.
- Independence Day Celebrations and a Luau Pig Roast will take place on Sun., July 3 and will feature a Hawaiian-inspired buffet-style feast, lawn games, and live entertainment by Michael Drake & the No Tan Lines Band.
- The Cars Time Forgot Annual Car Show hosted by the Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is taking place at the Lake Lawn Airport, Sun., July 10 from 8:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. and featuring more than 1,000 classic cars for attendees to view and photograph.
- Majestic Oaks Golf Course is thrilled to welcome back golfers for the 2022 season. Offering Stay and Play Packages, Monday Night Leagues, Ladies Wine and Nine Nights, Couples Nights, and Seasonal Tournaments, there's no better time to pack-up your clubs and hit the greens at Lake Lawn Resort this summer.
In addition to scheduled activities, guests can enjoy:
- A newly expanded marina harbor with full season and short-term rental boat slips
- Boat rentals – Wide selection of speedboats and pontoons
- Watersport rentals – WaveRunners, kayaks, paddle boards and more
- Full-service Calladora Spa
- Outdoor laser-tag
- 18-hole Majestic Oaks Golf Course with a full-service golf shop, and Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill
- One indoor and two outdoor swimming pools, two hot tubs, and a kiddie pool
- Walking and jogging paths, bicycle rentals
- Outdoor tennis and basketball
- Arcade game room
- Supervised children's activities
- Live entertainment and musical performances
- Lakefront bonfire pits
Summer activities, rates, and packages are available to book on the Lake Lawn Resort website, or by calling (262) 728-7950.
About Lake Lawn Resort
Lake Lawn Resort occupies two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course, an 18-hole championship golf course, three on-site restaurants, 165-slip full-service marina, a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and watersports rentals, three pools, a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa, and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting space in 22 meeting rooms, along with 271 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms. Guests can visit http://www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information. Delavan Lake Resort, situated across the lake on Delavan Lake, is also managed by Lake Lawn Resort.
