SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with current social distancing guidelines, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies announced today a complimentary concierge vehicle pickup and drop-off service for Larry H. Miller Dealerships customers with service appointments in an effort to help those whose health might be at risk, and those who are providing critical services get to work.
"We want to be great community partners to help those who are on the front lines, assist those who are most at risk, and provide a safe and innovative experience for our automotive customers and employees," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. "This approach allows us to practice social distancing while ensuring our customers' transportation needs continue to be met."
The company also announced services in place that will help provide peace of mind to customers following current health recommendations and guidelines.
- All service appointments can be conveniently made online (LHMAuto.com), over the phone or via the Larry H. Miller (LHM) Dealerships mobile app (available on Google Play or in the Apple store).
- Dealerships will offer a complimentary concierge service and can pick up and deliver a customer's car to their home or office.
- Instead of waiting during a service appointment, customers have the option of taking a complimentary courtesy shuttle or a ride share service, paid for by the dealership, that can drop them off at their home or office until their vehicle is ready.
- All LHM Dealerships service advisors and service technicians wear a fresh pair of gloves with each customer's vehicle.
- When a vehicle enters the service drive, technicians place a protective seat cover on the driver's seat of every vehicle and wipe down the steering wheel with disinfectant wipes.
- LHM Dealerships offer a service called DrivePur, which is an airborne sanitization product that kills unseen germs and bacteria inside the vehicle.
"We know that people rely on their vehicles to get them where they need to go," said Dean Fitzpatrick, president, LHM Dealerships. "Even now, there are people working in essential businesses whose job is to keep the collective public safe and healthy. We want them to know that our dealerships are open, and that we've instituted various measures to minimize the risk of potential exposure."
LHM Group of Companies is following current public health guidelines and recommendations and have implemented and will continue to update appropriate best practices at each location including:
- Employees and customers are encouraged to exercise preventative measures, including frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow or tissue, not shaking hands and staying home if they are sick.
- Seats are spaced in customer waiting areas, and employees and customers are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance during interactions.
- High-contact surfaces, such as door handles, and high-use areas, including bathrooms and customer service areas, are being sanitized multiple times daily.
- Additional hand sanitizing dispensers have been placed at business entry points, and bathroom soap dispensers are well-stocked and operational.
- Increased signage and information, including recommended hygiene practices, are posted in visible areas for greater awareness.
- LHM Dealerships has temporarily stopped serving freshly prepared items including fruit, popcorn and pastries, but will still have sealed snacks and beverages available in customer waiting areas.
About Larry H. Miller Dealerships
Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the eighth largest dealership group in the U.S. according to Automotive News, operates 20 different automotive brands under 65 dealership locations in seven western states, and employs over 6,000 individuals.
LHM Dealerships has a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it conducts business. Through its charitable organization, LHM Charities, more than $14 million has been donated to qualified nonprofit organizations since 1995.
For more information about LHM Dealerships, please visit www.lhmauto.com.
About Larry H. Miller Group of Companies
Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is a privately owned family business with more than 10,000 employees at businesses located across the United States. The LHM Group's focus falls within six primary categories: automotive, sports, entertainment, finance, insurance, and real estate. For more information about the LHM Group, visit www.lhm.com.