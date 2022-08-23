Beans.ai is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest for delivery drivers to easily search and find unit locations and semantic waypoints.

Beans.ai is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest for delivery drivers to easily search and find unit locations and semantic waypoints.

 By Beans.ai

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Geospatial data creation company onboards new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer to scale and recruit for its new Utah-based headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans.ai, a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, is hiring and expanding its executive team to meet increased demand for its precise last mile logistics technology.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you