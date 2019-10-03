The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be conducting its 189th Semiannual General Conference this weekend.
The event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, is expected to draw thousands of Latter-day Saints from around the world to Temple Square in Salt Lake City, according to church officials. They say people of all faiths are welcome to participate.
During the conference, church leaders often speak on topics such as family, faith, prayer and scripture, and reiterate the religion's stances on social issues such as opposition to LGBT+ lifestyles.
Many members of the church have come to expect policy change announcements around the time of General Conference, due in part to current church President Russel M. Nelson's 2018 statement that the restoration of Christ's church that started with 19th-century prophet Joseph Smith is still in its beginning stages.
"Wait till next year, and then the next year," Nelson said. "Eat your vitamin pills, get your rest. It's going to be exciting."
Nelson's interview followed an eventful conference a year ago in which the church announced it would be moving away from use of the term "Mormon" in its materials not specifically referencing "The Book of Mormon" or the ancient American prophet mentioned in its pages, as well as a reduction of the church's Sunday meeting schedule from a three-hour block to two, among other changes.
In the April 2019 conference no major policy changes were announced, but only days beforehand the church announced it would discontinue its policy barring the children of gay couples from baptism until age 18.
The general sessions begin each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. There will also be a women’s session, geared toward girls 8 years of age and older, on Saturday at 6 p.m. Church officials say the men’s session will take place in April.
While complimentary tickets are required to attend the sessions held at the Conference Center, which seats 21,000 people, church officials say there may be some standby seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The standby line is formed at the north gate on Temple Square approximately two hours prior to each session,” a news release states.
Officials say there will also be overflow seating available at the Tabernacle, the Joseph Smith Memorial Building’s Legacy Theater and the Assembly Hall (Spanish language only). No tickets are required for seating in those buildings.
For those who can’t make it to Salt Lake City this weekend but still want to participate in the conference, sessions will be streamed online in 31 languages at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
It will be broadcast via antenna TV on KSL (Channel 5), or on BYU-TV on Dish Network (Channel 9403) or DirecTV (Channel 374).
It will also be broadcast on local radio station KVNU, 610 AM and 102.1 FM.