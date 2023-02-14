Support Local Journalism

The largest autonomous mining project in the world is well underway. Following the mining industry wide relevant news of ASI Mining completing the initial phase of 10 autonomous ultra-class haul trucks operating at 115% manned production at the Roy Hill mine in Western Australia, the leader in autonomous technology is announcing commercialization of its Autonomous Haulage Solution. The next phase of this deployment scales up to 90+ autonomous, 400 ton haul trucks.

MENDON, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In conjunction with the recent announcement from Roy Hill about its planned expansion of autonomous haul trucks from the current 10 to 96 using ASI Mining's Mobius based autonomous haulage system (AHS) combined with Epiroc support, ASI Mining is announcing full commercialization of its AHS program.


