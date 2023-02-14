...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered
populations are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Leader in autonomous mining announces commercialization of its autonomous haulage system
The largest autonomous mining project in the world is well underway. Following the mining industry wide relevant news of ASI Mining completing the initial phase of 10 autonomous ultra-class haul trucks operating at 115% manned production at the Roy Hill mine in Western Australia, the leader in autonomous technology is announcing commercialization of its Autonomous Haulage Solution. The next phase of this deployment scales up to 90+ autonomous, 400 ton haul trucks.
MENDON, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In conjunction with the recent announcement from Roy Hill about its planned expansion of autonomous haul trucks from the current 10 to 96 using ASI Mining's Mobius based autonomous haulage system (AHS) combined with Epiroc support, ASI Mining is announcing full commercialization of its AHS program.
The Product Verification Phase at Roy Hill included the operation of a mixed fleet of CAT 793F and Hitachi EH-5000 haul trucks operating under ASI Mining's Mobius traffic management system (TMS). Full integration with Wenco, the fleet management system (FMS) used by Roy Hill, is also underway as part of ASI Mining's interoperability with fleet management systems.
The phase included KPI performance verification of efficiency, productivity, and AHS availability using a fleet of ten (10) haul trucks operating in both ore and waste hauls at multiple locations within the Roy Hill iron ore mine.
With the validation phase complete, Roy Hill will move into the expansion phase to convert and operate the different truck models under Mobius representing a total fleet size of 96 haul trucks, making it the largest AHS site in the world.
Successful completion of this verification phase has enabled ASI Mining to fully validate the overall performance capability and operational safety of its system and establish the full level of related field services for deployment and support of its AHS product. Support of ASI Mining's AHS globally will be through Epiroc's distribution network, such as the one based in Perth Australia, supporting the Roy Hill deployment.
While Mobius supports AHS operations, it is an autonomous mining platform which supports other applications such as Mobius for Blasting, Mobius for Drills, Mobius for Dozers, etc. The Roy Hill AHS Project will focus on safe and highly productive operations and will leverage ASI's Mobius™ to achieve an integration platform which can continue to scale for future applications. The commercialization of AHS will now also enable bringing these other autonomous applications to market.
ASI Mining is partially owned by Epiroc, which acquired 34% of the company in 2018. ASI Mining is recognized for its products and solutions in robotics and autonomous vehicle technology including autonomous haulage, semi-autonomous blasting, drilling, dozing, loading and other applications. In addition to providing solutions for some of the world's largest mining corporations, ASI Mining is also an automation partner for several global mining vehicle manufacturers. ASI Mining's majority parent (66% shareholder), Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) is a world leader in industrial vehicle automation. ASI serves clients across the world in the mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control, teleoperation, and fully automated solutions from its headquarters and 100-acre proving ground in northern Utah. Learn more at http://www.asirobots.com/mining.
