AllenComm was recently honored with five 2022 Telly Awards for the results of their collaboration with clients on video corporate training solutions, including a Gold medal for Craft-Motion graphics. Earning the Telly awards is a major achievement and an indicator of AllenComm's domain expertise as a training company as only the best in media are recognized.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a leading provider of innovative, scalable custom training solutions for top brands, was recently honored with both Gold and Bronze Telly awards across five categories dedicated to media excellence and creativity.

