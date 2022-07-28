AllenComm was recently honored with five 2022 Telly Awards for the results of their collaboration with clients on video corporate training solutions, including a Gold medal for Craft-Motion graphics. Earning the Telly awards is a major achievement and an indicator of AllenComm's domain expertise as a training company as only the best in media are recognized.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a leading provider of innovative, scalable custom training solutions for top brands, was recently honored with both Gold and Bronze Telly awards across five categories dedicated to media excellence and creativity.
The Telly awards were given to recognize the work of the most respected creative teams in advertising, corporate media departments, television, and cable. AllenComm was recognized for excellence in video and motion graphics used in corporate training, learning solutions for nonprofit organizations, and outreach efforts conducted by first responders.
AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir said the AllenComm team very much appreciates having received the Telly awards and feels that the awards are another indicator of the domain expertise the team strives to bring to every collaboration with our clients.
"Video is an impactful asset for learning and development. It's an important, versatile tool for onboarding training, leadership training, and upskilling programs because it creates engagement, and enables capabilities such as simulations and real-time decision-making," Zamir said. "We are very proud of our ability to positively impact critical training activities, and step forward with the domain expertise, skill and drive to innovate to meet our clients' needs."
This year, AllenComm received five Telly awards for videos created for clients in multiple industries, submitted to categories including:
2022 Bronze Telly Winner, Non-Broadcast General-Health and Wellness – InterTribal Council of Arizona Inc.
2022 Bronze Telly Winner, Non-Broadcast Craft-Videography / Cinematography – Center for Practice Innovations / Project Hope PTSD and Trauma
2022 Bronze Telly Winner, Non-Broadcast Craft-Use of 2D Animation – International Association of Fire Chiefs – Community Info
Entries are judged by a group of 200+ working industry leaders selected to belong to the Telly Awards Judging Council. Previous winners include recognizable brands such as ESPN, NBC, HBO, Fox, Time Warner, Microsoft, and more.
These five awards expand AllenComm's running Telly award tally to 39 received in the last five years, and brings our total to 19 total awards so far just in 2022. AllenComm is one of the most decorated corporate training companies and has won awards across every category in the industry.
AllenComm is a recognized leader in corporate training and learning services, with a full-service team of expert instructional designers and project managers, innovative software developers, and agency-quality creative services. Our full-service team is a complete solution for total learning and training programs designed and developed provided by teams with domain expertise in onboarding training, upskilling and reskilling programs, and more.
For more information about the awards, visit the Telly website. To speak to an AllenComm representative regarding training solutions, please contact us at info@allencomm.
About AllenComm
AllenComm is a leading custom training solutions provider partnering with the world's top brands to create innovative, scalable, impactful learning solutions that excite, engage, and educate. What makes AllenComm unique is a combination of deep instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, marketing agency-quality creative, and a design and development system that enables us to understand our clients and their learners' need and objectives. For the past 40 years, AllenComm has worked with companies of all sizes and across industries to create transformational learning solutions that enable companies to become sharper, smarter, and better. To learn more, please visit us online or reach out to schedule a consultation.
About the Telly Awards
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding content for TV and Cable, Digital and Streaming, and Non-Broadcast distribution. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world. For more information, visit the Telly Awards online: http://www.tellyawards.com.