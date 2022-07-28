Filevine logo (PRNewsfoto/Filevine)

Filevine logo (PRNewsfoto/Filevine)

 By Filevine, Smith.ai

Smith.ai, the legal industry's leader in virtual receptionist services, will help Filevine customers accelerate business growth and free up time with dependable call, chat and messaging support

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, a leading legal work platform, today announced a new partnership with Smith.ai, a leading 24/7 customer engagement platform known for its bilingual virtual receptionist and intake services. Filevine will refer customers to Smith.ai and transition users of Ringbird, Filevine's in-house receptionist service, to Smith.ai as well. The partnership with Smith.ai and sunsetting of Ringbird enable Filevine to offer the industry's best virtual receptionist service to its clients while focusing its resources on product innovation and customer success.

