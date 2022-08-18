New product empowers legal professionals to replicate and automate their unique templates and processes, resulting in faster, higher-value client service
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NetDocuments announced the release of PatternBuilder, a document and workflow automation tool that enables law firms, legal teams, and the public sector to automate their own expertise and processes so they can be repeated predictably. PatternBuilder is native to the NetDocuments platform, extending the capabilities of the legal industry's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work.
Using a "no code" approach that's both flexible and intuitive, PatternBuilder puts an organization's experts at the center of custom document creation. The technology was developed based on NetDocuments' acquisition of Afterpattern last November. By making it easy to capture data and create documents, PatternBuilder best suits organizations ready to move away from manual processes and improve quality of outcomes.
"Our customers are asking their technology providers different types of questions compared to just a few years ago. They are increasingly looking to scale their business and seek a competitive edge, which means automating and streamlining document processes and workflows," stated Josh Baxter, NetDocuments CEO. "PatternBuilder is our answer. Built directly into the NetDocuments platform, organizations of all sizes will be able to leverage this new capability while inheriting all of the security, governance and accessibility benefits of being in the cloud."
With PatternBuilder, law firms and legal departments are translating their legal, business, and client expertise into workflows, automated document templates, and apps to support mission-critical processes. For example, corporate legal departments can create apps to intake requests for and deliver NDAs, sales contracts, and other agreements. Similarly, law firms can streamline business operations like engagement letters, and also build apps to generate substantive client work ranging from corporate formation, real estate closings, trust and estates, and more.
"The underlying PatternBuilder technology enables us to build automated workflows to support our immigration practice," said Josh Waddell, the Chief Innovation Officer at Siskind Susser, a NetDocuments customer. "From an automation perspective, our firm has seen major efficiencies, including cutting down the time it takes to prepare some documents by as much as 90%. These efficiencies free up our staff to serve more clients and do higher-level work."
Several unique features enable PatternBuilder users to quickly get started with automation:
Inherited Security and Platform Capabilities – Customers don't need to implement and audit multiple products; they can benefit by extending their existing NetDocuments platform. "The fact that PatternBuilder is natively integrated not only makes it easy and instinctive for a firm like ours to use, but also ensures our workflow automations inherit all of the security and compliance we count on with the NetDocuments platform," added Waddell.
Rich Document Management Experience – PatternBuilder leverages existing NetDocuments' capabilities like client-matter workspaces, access controls, and profile attributes. This makes it easy for anyone already using the platform to find, build and run automations while retaining all the benefits of the document management system.
Advanced Automation Capabilities – PatternBuilder does more than just insert words or phrases into a document. It can add entire clauses based on conditional logic throughout the document. Users can build online forms to capture data, execute calculations for on-the-fly number-crunching, and even automate completion of third-party PDFs for commonly used government and corporate forms.
"We've purposefully created PatternBuilder to adapt to the needs of legal professionals demanding fast, high-quality and consistent work product that reflects their expertise and intelligence and that of the organization," explained Dan Hauck, NetDocuments Chief Product Officer. "Being able to automate both simple and complex documents and tasks, as well as manage and implement these new applications, is critical for legal professionals and their support teams. PatternBuilder gives organizations the ability to scale their expertise and consistently deliver their best work."
PatternBuilder is available now in the US and will be rolled out to all other global service regions in the next month. To learn more, register for the product briefing on August 31st or visit the product page. ILTACON 2022 attendees can also RSVP to get a first look at the product in person.