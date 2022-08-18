Support Local Journalism

New product empowers legal professionals to replicate and automate their unique templates and processes, resulting in faster, higher-value client service

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NetDocuments announced the release of PatternBuilder, a document and workflow automation tool that enables law firms, legal teams, and the public sector to automate their own expertise and processes so they can be repeated predictably. PatternBuilder is native to the NetDocuments platform, extending the capabilities of the legal industry's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work.

