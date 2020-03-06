SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Here’s a look at some of the major updates from the Utah Legislature heading into the weekend:
Income education
Income tax money can only be used for education in Utah, but lawmakers are now advancing a complex proposal to change that in hopes of shoring up the state’s faltering sales-tax base.
The proposal approved by a Senate committee Thursday would allow income tax to be used for other needs of children and the disabled as well as education, the Deseret News reported.
Lawmakers have called the plan their “last option” after they were forced to repeal a deeply unpopular plan to prop up the sales tax base by raising taxes on food. A previous proposal to tax services, meanwhile, was nixed after business community opposition emerged.
“We have one to two years left after this year before we hit the fiscal cliff,” said Republican House Majority Whip Mike Schultz. “We heard loud and clear the public does not like taxes on services. So then we went and tried the sales tax on food. We heard loud and clear that does not fly.”
Convincing voters to change the way education is funded could be tricky: Utah often ranks among the lowest states in per-pupil spending on education. And last week hundreds of teachers marched on the state capitol to demand more money for education.
The state teacher’s union is opposed passing the new proposal during the final days of the session, with executive director Brad Bartels saying it would be a “generation change in education funding” an deserves more discussion.
The plan would require a constitutional amendment, so it must first pass the Legislature with a two-thirds majority and then go before the voters in November.
Lawmakers on Wednesday worked to head off potential criticism, pointing to a part of the plan setting up a $100 million education rainy day fund. The proposal would bring more stability to education funding, since income tax typically dips during an economic recession, leaders argued.
“No one’s ever said we do not want to fund education,” said Republican House Majority Leader Francis Gibson. “This is really about shoring up education funding.”
The plan would allow income tax money to be used for things like the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage to children whose families are low income but earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, said Republican Senate President Stuart Adams.
It would also include legal commitments requiring lawmakers to provide funding when school populations increase. School districts could also have more flexibility in how they use property tax money, Adams said.
Democratic Rep. Brian King questioned Republican lawmakers’ unveiling of the complicated plan with days left in the legislative session. “Not cool,” he said.
Driver cellphone ban
The Utah Senate voted for preliminary approval of a bill to ban hand-held cellphone use while driving.
The bill received majority support in the 19-8 vote, but was tabled before final passage because the legislation would impact the budget, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Don Ipson is on hold until funding is found for the estimated $70,800 price tag due to increased court costs.
Several bill supporters spoke about friends or family members who were killed or injured by drivers distracted by phones.
Republican Sen. Curt Bramble said he opposed similar bills for years as too limiting, until two longtime friends were hit by a driver who was talking on a cellphone, killing one of them.
The Deseret News reported some senators raised questions about the bill that prohibits drivers from holding or manipulating their phones, although phones can be put on speaker or used with a Bluetooth device.
Hand-held cellphone use while driving has been illegal since 2007 in Utah, but only in conjunction with another offense.
“Now we’re going to outlaw only talking on the phone,” Republican Sen. Jake Anderegg said, adding that drivers will try to hide their phone use, creating more dangerous situations.
Provider restrictions
Abortion clinics would be required to cremate fetal remains and women would have to get an ultrasound before the procedure under proposals that passed the Utah House this week, over objections that the new rules would erode access to abortion.
The ultrasound bill would require a technician to display images and make the fetal heartbeat audible for each woman. Republican sponsor Rep. Steve Christiansen said those steps could make a woman choose not to have an abortion.
“When a woman sees live video of the baby that’s within her womb and hears a heartbeat ... logic would say that many women are going to choose life,” he said Thursday. His proposal is modeled after a similar law in Kentucky that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand in December.
The Utah bill states a woman can look away or ask the volume of the heartbeat be turned down, but physicians who perform an abortion without an ultrasound could face fines starting at up to $100,000.
It passed the Utah House on Thursday over the objections of Democrats like Rep. Suzanne Harrison, who said it would force doctors to “perform completely unnecessary tests, which, actually in this case, can potentially increase harm to the fetus.” It now moves to the Senate.
Also this week, the Republican-dominated House passed a separate bill that would require abortion providers to cremate fetal remains, or bury them if the woman chooses. Supporters say the requirements would ensure the remains get more dignified treatment, but opponents argue they’re aimed at making it harder to have an abortion. Similar bills have been proposed in several other states.
The proposal would originally have created similar requirements for remains after miscarriages. But lawmakers on Wednesday voted to allow facilities to dispose of those along with other biological waste, unless a woman asks for another method.
That proposal now moves to the Utah Senate, which has already approved the original bill but now needs to concur with the changes regarding miscarriages.
Lawmakers are also considering another proposal to ban abortions completely, with exceptions for rape and serious risk to the health of the mother. If passed, that plan would only go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion.
Bail before trial
A proposal to limit the use of cash bail for people arrested in Utah is advancing in the Legislature, with supporters saying changes are needed to prevent people who are presumed innocent from getting stuck behind bars because they don’t have money for bail.
The plan to create a presumption of release for low-risk suspects has passed the House and is now being considered by the Senate, the Standard-Examiner reported Thursday.
The bill has support from prosecutors, sheriffs, defense attorneys and the courts. But there is opposition from the bail bond industry and some lawmakers who have said the existing system is too lenient.
Passing the bill could avoid the possibility of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Utah’s monetary bail system, which has happened in several other states, said the bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Pitcher.
“It creates a two-tier wealth-based system where those with money get out and those who don’t stay in,” she said.
Her proposal would create pretrial services programs that could impose requirements aimed at ensuring suspects show up in court and don’t commit new crimes if they are released after arrest. The requirements could include drug testing or suspects periodically checking in by phone or in person with court authorities.
Research shows keeping low-risk suspects jailed while they await trial increases the possibility that they’ll commit new crimes upon release, said District Court Judge Todd Shaughnessy. That’s because suspects held for lack of bail for as few as two days have a greater risk of losing jobs and housing compared to suspects immediately released on bail. They may also be deprived of mental health medication while in jail, he said.
People suspected of crimes considered serious or violent would face a higher level of scrutiny and be more likely to held in jail before trial.
The American Bail Coalition, representing the bail bond industry, contends that making it easier for suspects to post bail or not requiring it could increase crime. The group cited a University of Utah College of Law study indicating that monetary bail changes in Illinois resulted in higher crime.
If the bill passes, its effects would be tracked under an amendment from Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee.