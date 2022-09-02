Support Local Journalism

Releasing on game consoles today, the multiplayer brawler full of brick-bashing fun takes the platform fighter genre to the next level with unique build-and-brawl customization mechanics

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 2, 2022: The new brick-based, team action brawler, LEGO® Brawls, releases today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and GeForce NOW. The multiplayer platformer is a first for the genre, combining near-infinite brawler customization, unlockable content, and action-packed, competitive gameplay set in the LEGO universe. With cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes, LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly video game for players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. LEGO Brawls is developed and published by the LEGO Group in partnership with Red Games Co., and is being distributed in physical format for consoles by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

