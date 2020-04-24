SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banks, lenders, and loan servicing companies alike turn to LoanPro to seamlessly transition their servicing teams to work from home.
Rhett Roberts, CEO at LoanPro (loanpro.io), said "LoanPro has enabled both our lenders and loan servicing partners to successfully transition their teams to work from home environments with low to no downtime."
Rob Nightengale, Product Manager at Octane Lending (octanelending.com), said: "LoanPro has been a phenomenal resource for Roadrunner during this transition from working in an office to working from home. Their cloud-based system has allowed us to seamlessly transition all of our nearly 75 LoanPro users to their new location without sacrificing any productivity. Due to LoanPro's consistent capabilities, we have maintained our strong performance levels through this turbulent time period."
Alex Rhodes, Head of Operations at Marlette Funding (bestegg.com), said: "The LoanPro platform enabled a seamless transition for our team to WFH, helping us keep our employees safe while servicing our customers during an uncertain time. The LoanPro team was very resourceful and responsive to help us implement our COVID-19 Customer assistance programs. They continue to be a great partner."
LoanPro (loanpro.io) is the easiest way for lenders to manage, service, and collect on their loan portfolios. Built from the beginning upon an API, LoanPro provides a next-generation, fully-cloud-based lending platform designed to simplify, automate, and streamline loan management workflows.
