LEHI, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendio, the nation's leading small business financial solutions platform, announces today the appointment of Heather Zynczak to its board of directors. Ms. Zynczak brings with her more than 25 years of product and marketing experience across enterprise technology and SaaS industries.

"We're excited to have Heather on board as Lendio continues to grow our offerings to include broader fintech enterprise SaaS services and other solutions to fuel the dreams of small businesses," said Brock Blake, Lendio CEO and Co-Founder. "Heather is a growth-oriented tech executive, having spent a majority of her career in various leadership roles across marketing, product and revenue. She brings exactly the kind of energy, expertise and insights needed as we expand Lendio to serve even more small businesses and financial institutions."


