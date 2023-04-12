...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Let the Sunshine In: Cleaning Up After the El Paso Chamber's Misinformation Campaign
EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Eco El Paso supports Prop K – El Paso Climate Charter. For the first time in El Paso's history, the voters of El Paso have an opportunity to pass a Climate Charter (Prop K) that will build a clean energy economy, bring thousands of jobs to El Paso, hold the city accountable, turn the city's electric bills into a solar profit center, and clean up our polluted ecosystems.
The purpose of Prop K is to accomplish three goals of paramount importance:
First, reduce the City's contribution to climate change.
Second, invest in an environmentally sustainable future.
Third, advance the cause of climate justice.
Based on the success of climate plans implemented across the United States, Prop K aims to:
Create sustainable high paying jobs that protect workers and the environment.
Bring new businesses, jobs, and industries to our city.
Reduce the city's operating costs; save taxpayers money.
Reduce climate change.
Create climate mitigation plans.
Promote climate justice.
Protect our environment; sustain our ecosystem.
Conserve our precious water resources.
Create educational opportunities that don't exist.
Preserve and attract new talent to our city.
Create a resilient city.
Myths and false statements by the Chamber of Commerce and their fossil fuel members:
It won't cost the city $9B or lose 198K jobs. This is made up and false.
Converting to solar will save the city over $275 million in electric bills over 25 years and produce over $230 million in profits for the city, turning bills into a profit center versus a cost center. This is a delta of over $500 million over 25 years.
The Charter WILL NOT force you to replace your gas appliances.
Dirty, fracked, natural gas is not clean! It's just marketing from mass polluters.
Prop K states we should assess purchasing El Paso Electric and possibly turn it into a municipally owned utility. It's not a done deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.