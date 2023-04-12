Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Eco El Paso supports Prop K – El Paso Climate Charter. For the first time in El Paso's history, the voters of El Paso have an opportunity to pass a Climate Charter (Prop K) that will build a clean energy economy, bring thousands of jobs to El Paso, hold the city accountable, turn the city's electric bills into a solar profit center, and clean up our polluted ecosystems.

The purpose of Prop K is to accomplish three goals of paramount importance:


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.