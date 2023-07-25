LGCY Power Will Expand Deployments of Enphase Solar, Battery, EV Charger Products, and Services Across the United States

LGCY Power Will Expand Deployments of Enphase Solar, Battery, EV Charger Products, and Services Across the United States

 By LGCY Power

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LGCY Power Will Expand Deployments of Enphase Solar, Battery, and EV Charger Products and Services Across the United States 

LEHI, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LGCY Power today announced that it has engaged Crewe Capital's advisory services, including for its Enphase Energy partnership that was announced July 24, 2023. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), is a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.