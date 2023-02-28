Support Local Journalism

MAPLETON, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of wielding lightsabers across the galaxy and experiencing the intensely destructive force of teenagers.  It was clear Star Wars fans and lightsaber enthusiasts everywhere deserve better.  Everyone should be able to afford a high end, combat-ready, customizable lightsaber that won't break the bank. That was the thought of Blake Heringer, and his fellow founders back in 2016 when Kyberlight set out to change the lightsaber business forever.


