Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LikeSew customers can launch live selling on their website, social media platforms, and mobile apps to seamlessly sell anywhere

PROVO, Utah and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeSew, the industry's leading quilt and fabric store POS system and CommentSold, the leading commercial live selling platform for brands and retailers, announced today a strategic partnership that provides quilt and fabric store retailers on the LikeSew platform with access to live selling through Videeo, CommentSold's best-in-class white-label, live video commerce technology. The integration allows LikeSew retailers to stream live shoppable videos across their website, social media platforms, and mobile apps, enabling customers to easily make purchases via their preferred channel.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.