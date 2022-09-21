Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LINQ ERP Customers Extol the Benefits of the Easy-to-Use, Easy-to-Implement, Cloud-based enterprise resource planning solution

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. and PROVO CITY, Utah and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LINQ, the premier K-12 technology solutions company in the U.S, today announced that Ashe County Schools in Ashe County, NC, and Provo City School District in Provo City, UT are modernizing their school districts with successful implementations to a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. LINQ ERP allows districts to manage all district operations from one central cloud system. Both districts credit the successful integration to the easy-to-use and learn solution and LINQ's customer support teams.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you