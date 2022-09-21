LINQ ERP Customers Extol the Benefits of the Easy-to-Use, Easy-to-Implement, Cloud-based enterprise resource planning solution
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. and PROVO CITY, Utah and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LINQ, the premier K-12 technology solutions company in the U.S, today announced that Ashe County Schools in Ashe County, NC, and Provo City School District in Provo City, UT are modernizing their school districts with successful implementations to a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. LINQ ERP allows districts to manage all district operations from one central cloud system. Both districts credit the successful integration to the easy-to-use and learn solution and LINQ's customer support teams.
Ashe County Schools
"LINQ's ERP system was straightforward and successful for our district to implement," said Amanda Coldiron, Financial Officer of Ashe County Schools. "They know just what North Carolina schools need to succeed. It streamlines our process so we can focus on our biggest priority, our students."
With the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) in North Carolina implementing a School Business System Modernization (SBSM) initiative to modernize all school districts, Ashe County embraced the opportunity to implement an easy-to-use, comprehensive system to support its district of approximately 3,000 enrolled students.
LINQ ERP North Carolina offers all the requirements for Ashe County Schools. It features:
Integrated accounting, payroll, and human resource management, solving communication issues between HR and Finance and eliminating duplicate data entries.
Built-in compliance with North Carolina regulations.
Friendly support staff with both industry and North Carolina-specific knowledge.
The goal is to migrate all districts to cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions by 2024.
Provo City School District
Provo City School District is a single-city district with approximately 13,000 enrolled students and was an existing client of Alio, a K-12 solutions company that was acquired by LINQ in 2021. Happy with the service they were receiving, Provo agreed to transition to what is now LINQ ERP.
"Transitioning to a new system can be challenging for any school district, however, LINQ ensured a smooth implementation," said Devyn Dayley, Director of Accounting of Provo City School District. "What sets LINQ ERP apart from other providers is the human aspect, the team's responsiveness, and deep industry knowledge. In addition, the system's flexibility allows our team to make any changes and fix things 'without an act of Congress,' which means greater efficiency with updates and customization."
LINQ ERP empowers school staff with the tools they need to support the modern demands of their K-12 districts from a single, cloud-based system. Other benefits include:
Unify HR & Finance: Streamline team workflows—from new hire onboarding to position changes and registrations—from a single platform.
Empower Employees: Access payroll and personnel documents, automated leave requests, and update personal information from a single portal.
Improve Data Security: LINQ adheres to the highest security standards.
Streamline Operations: Eliminates potential for double entry and district-wide financial transparency with integrated accounting, payroll, and human capital management.
Compliance: LINQ's K-12 experts ensure LINQ ERP solutions consistently comply with ever-changing federal and state regulations.
LINQ is the only company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions to help the K-12 community improve operational efficiency, optimize financial performance, maintain state regulations, and increase participation in nutritional programs. LINQ offers solutions for finance, human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years. To find out more about LINQ's integrated suite, visit LINQ.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.