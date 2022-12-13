Support Local Journalism

American Battery Factory's first gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona will be a major step toward Lion Energy being a completely U.S.-based company

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory's (ABF) announcement last week to build its first gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells is another significant milestone for Lion Energy in its path to becoming a completely U.S.-based company. ABF will provide Lion Energy with U.S.-made, high-capacity prismatic cells designed for a range of Lion Energy solutions, including portable solar generators along with residential, commercial and utility grid-level, lithium battery-based energy storage systems.


