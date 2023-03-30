Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Lion Sanctuary™ 12K is a safe, cost-effective home and office energy storage system solution

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of Lion Sanctuary 12K, a powerful hybrid solar inverter and lithium iron phosphate energy storage system that harnesses energy from a variety of sources to power homes and offices. In addition to keeping the power on when the grid is down, the Lion Sanctuary 12K delivers ongoing cost-saving opportunities for home and business owners.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.