LionESS technology places energy independence and green power inventory management in the palm of your hand

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations of any size become energy independent, today announced the launch of LionESS (ESS stands for Energy Storage Systems). LionESS sits at the heart of the company's vision to make 100% renewable energy a reality and provides the technology necessary for all to become energy independent. LionESS technology enables customers to store virtually any type of renewable power generated (solar, wind, hydro and thermal), as well non-renewable sources (utility grid and generators). The result is an inventory of stored energy from a variety of power sources that can be managed and maximized for the most economical, eco-friendly usage possible.

