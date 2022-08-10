Support Local Journalism

Weighing Only Three Pounds, New Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel Can Power Most Devices with USB or USB-C Port

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced its new Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel, the most user-friendly plug-and-play solar panel on the market. Weighing slightly more than three pounds and foldable to 11.25" x 11.25", the device makes it easier than ever to harness the power of the sun for Lion Energy's power banks and Safari LT solar station as well as virtually anything powered with a USB or USB-C port.

