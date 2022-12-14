Support Local Journalism

Featuring an AC outlet, Lion Trek can charge wide variety of electronic devices and appliances

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of the Lion Trek™, the company's smallest solar generator with multiple outputs including an AC outlet. Weighing approximately 2 pounds, the Lion Trek provides 150W of energy and can power everything from phones, laptops, lamps, televisions and even a mini refrigerator. With two USB ports in addition to the AC outlet, the Lion Trek can charge multiple items at a time.


