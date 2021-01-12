Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET today -- Both LPCN 1144 treatment arms met the primary endpoint with statistical significance -- Statistically significant reduction in liver fat was observed compared to placebo -- -- Up to a mean of 9.2% absolute and 46.9% relative reduction in liver fat -- Statistically significant reduction in markers of liver injury were observed compared to placebo -- -- Up to a mean of 22.4 U/L decrease in alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and 10.4 U/L decrease in aspartate aminotransferase (AST) -- Adverse events in both the treatment arms were comparable to the placebo arm