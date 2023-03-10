(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company's common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 24, 2023. The shares of Series B Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 24, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a reverse stock split, as well as any proposal to adjourn any meeting of stockholders called for the purpose of voting on the reverse stock split, and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series B Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series B Preferred Stock).


