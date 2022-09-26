(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

 By Lipocine Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Company to apply its proprietary Lip'ral oral drug delivery technology to advance a pipeline of differentiated products for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders

Initial focus on oral delivery of neuroactive steroids; important near-term clinical milestones for lead candidate LPCN 1154 for postpartum depression (PPD)

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you