Top-line 24-week results from proof-of-concept study expected mid-2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating Central Nervous System ("CNS") disorders by leveraging its proprietary platform to develop differentiated products, today announced that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 proof-of-concept ("POC") study evaluating the therapeutic potential of LPCN 1148 for the management of decompensated cirrhosis of various etiologies. Lipocine intends to explore partnering LPCN 1148.


