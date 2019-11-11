Lipocine_Logo.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its New Drug Application ("NDA") for TLANDO(TM), the Company's oral testosterone product candidate for testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism. A CRL is a communication from the FDA that informs companies that an application cannot be approved in its present form.