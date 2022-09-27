(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary Lip'ral platform to develop differentiated products through the oral delivery of previously difficult to deliver molecules focused on treating CNS disorders, announced today that it will participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatric Conference (October 6-7) in San Francisco.

