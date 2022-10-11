(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

 By Lipocine Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary Lip'ral platform to develop differentiated products through the oral delivery of previously difficult to deliver molecules focused on treating CNS disorders, announced today that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual NASH Investor Conference to be held virtually on October 17.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.