SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary Lip'ral platform to augment therapeutics through effective oral delivery by developing differentiated products relative to standard of care, announced today that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on September 29 in New York.

