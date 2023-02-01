Global HR and Employment Technology Company Provides Innovative Platform
LEHI, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Listo Global, Inc. ("Listo"), a global human resources and employment technology company announced today the receipt of $1.7 million in pre-seed funding by a group of angel investors. The company is one of the only full-lifecycle providers in the industry and offers global recruiting, contractor management, employer of record, entity setup and compliance, private global benefits, immigration, hardware management and ex-pat services.
"Our purpose as a company is to lift people everywhere," said Listo CEO and Co-Founder Freddie Ashby. "We believe that one of the best ways to lift others is to provide them meaningful employment. We get to wake up every day and connect companies with an eager, diverse and qualified talent pool anywhere in the world."
Listo is tackling a gap in the market by giving their clients the ability to manage their global teams through an innovative global HR technology platform that automates key workflows and functions such as issuing country-specific, compliant employment and independent contractor agreements and making payments to local teams in over 50 currencies. The company is also introducing welcomed transparency in the market with its single-line monthly fee pricing.
"What makes us different than so many others is not just our breadth of services, but our dedication to the highest level of client success," said Listo COO and Co-Founder Tyler Dixon. "Global expansion can seem complicated. We commit to being your personalized expert partner at every step. Call us – we'll answer."
About Listo Global, Inc.
Founded in the summer of 2022 by an expert team in the global employment industry, Listo Global, Inc. (Listo) makes it easy for companies to Find, Hire, and Pay™ their global teams. Drawing on their experiences living and working with talented people all over the world, Listo's founding team believes that remote employment and distributed teams is a fulfilling way to connect people and help us better understand each other. For more information, visit ListoGlobal.com.
