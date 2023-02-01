Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Listo Global, Inc. ("Listo"), a global human resources and employment technology company announced today the receipt of $1.7 million in pre-seed funding by a group of angel investors. The company is one of the only full-lifecycle providers in the industry and offers global recruiting, contractor management, employer of record, entity setup and compliance, private global benefits, immigration, hardware management and ex-pat services.


