LivAway Suites (PRNewsfoto/LivAway Suites)

LivAway Suites (PRNewsfoto/LivAway Suites)

 By LivAway Suites

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The developer-centric economy extended-stay hotel chain breaks ground on two more sites within first six months of brand launch 

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites™, the rapidly expanding premium economy extended-stay hotel brand, has broken ground on two more properties, located in Richland, WA, at 1289 Tapteal Drive, and Missoula, MT at 3455 W Broadway Street. Both locations are expected to open in 2024. Richland and Missoula are the third and fourth groundbreakings so far this year in the brand's rapidly growing portfolio.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.