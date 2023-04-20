Support Local Journalism

LivAway Suites, the new, sensible extended stay hotel brand hosts groundbreaking in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites, the rapidly expanding economy extended stay hotel brand, broke ground on its newest location in West Jordan, UT, on April 19 at 7372 South Campus View Drive. West Jordan will be one of multiple groundbreakings taking place across the nation in the coming months as LivAway Suites continues its mission of bringing economy extended stay lodging into the 21st century.


