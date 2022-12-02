Support Local Journalism

EMERY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rose Bowl Stadium, since opening its gates in 1922 has played host to a plethora of events including the annual Rose Bowl Game®, UCLA football, international and friendly soccer matches and more concerts than can be counted. While the view of the San Gabriel Mountains is breathtaking and setting is undeniably one of the best in sports, it's the field that makes headlines year in and out. There is something undeniable about the grass whether watching a game in person or viewing it on TV from the comfort of your home, it's pristine.

For the past 16 years, the Rose Bowl Stadium has been using Live Earth Products' Humate Soil Conditioner to improve the soil and retain fertilizer, keeping the turf green and lush. World Soil Day is December 5th and a great opportunity to celebrate how healthy soil leads to tough turf. Live Earth Soil Conditioner is applied at the Rose Bowl Stadium before sodding. It increases soil carbon and organic matter, improves nutrient uptake for healthy lawns, and sets the groundwork for a win.


