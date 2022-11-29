Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Partnership integrates LoanPro's Loan Management Platform with MX data cleansing, categorization, and classification to deliver next-gen credit and rewards programs

FARMINGTON, Utah and LEHI, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro, a modern loan servicing core platform, announced today, a partnership with MX, an open finance leader, to deliver enriched financial data using MX's Data Engine into LoanPro's loan management platform.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.