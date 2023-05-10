...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
LoanPro's Addition of Carl Pascarella to Board Signals Upcoming Launch of Transaction Level Credit Offering
FARMINGTON, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro, the leading loan management platform, announced that Carl Pascarella, Former CEO of Visa, has joined its board of directors. Pascarella is a financial industry veteran who served as President and CEO of Visa USA from 1993 to 2005, overseeing its transformation into a global payment network.
In his new role on the LoanPro board, Pascarella will contribute his extensive experience and knowledge in financial services to help guide LoanPro's next generation of credit offerings, set to launch this summer. Pascarella was attracted to LoanPro's existing offering of highly configurable installment programs, as well as innovative new product development initiatives, with revolutionary credit card personalization through Transaction Level Credit on the horizon.
LoanPro CEO Rhett Roberts stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Carl Pascarella to our board. His deep knowledge of financial services, credit, and fintech along with his track record of success, will be invaluable in expanding our products and services for fintechs and financial service providers."
Beyond having played a key role in Visa's growth and evolution, Pascarella currently serves as Executive Advisor at TPG Capital, a global private equity firm, and sits on the board of several corporations.
About LoanPro:
LoanPro's mission is to expand global prosperity by providing personalized financial products that everyone can trust. LoanPro specializes in building, launching, and managing loan programs that bring clients' visions to life while giving them unparalleled data access, control, and streamlined compliance. The ultra-configurable platform offers a complete loan management solution by consolidating servicing, collections, payment processing, lending CRM, origination enhancement, and more, configured and managed in partnership with a best-in-class client success team.
Built to solve the former inadequacies of loan servicing, LoanPro has benefited from over 15 years of iteration, and today serves over 1,200 clients and over 50 partners across every state and province in North America and Canada. To learn more visit us at loanpro.io.
