LoanPro's Addition of Carl Pascarella to Board Signals Upcoming Launch of Transaction Level Credit Offering

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro, the leading loan management platform, announced that Carl Pascarella, Former CEO of Visa, has joined its board of directors. Pascarella is a financial industry veteran who served as President and CEO of Visa USA from 1993 to 2005, overseeing its transformation into a global payment network.


