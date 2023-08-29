Support Local Journalism

The hotels further expand the management company's presence in Southern California

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Hilton Garden Inn and the Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles/Redondo Beach. The hotels are two of several Southern California Hotels developed and owned by Mogul Capital.


