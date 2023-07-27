(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

 By Lipocine Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • Met primary endpoint: treatment with LPCN 1148 increased L3 skeletal muscle index (L3-SMI) relative to placebo (P <0.01)
  • Fewer hepatic encephalopathy (HE) events of grade >1 in the LPCN 1148 treatment arm relative to placebo (P < 0.05)
  • More patients on LPCN 1148 reported symptom improvement compared to placebo (P < 0.05)
  • LPCN 1148 was well-tolerated, with AE rates and severities similar to placebo
  • Conference call and webcast today at 8:30am ET

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders by leveraging its proprietary platform to develop differentiated products, today announced positive topline results from a Phase 2 clinical study of LPCN 1148. LPCN 1148 is an oral candidate under development for the clinical management of cirrhosis. Lipocine plans to meet with the FDA to discuss a development path to NDA filing.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.