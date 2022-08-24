Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced that it has achieved "In Process" status as part of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) under the planned initial authorization of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), an agency of the Department of Justice. Lucid's entire suite of products – Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale – are now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors, and when full accreditation is achieved, all will be approved for federal agency use

