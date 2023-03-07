Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

 By Lucid Software, Okta

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced the rollout of 15 new integrations with leading software providers across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite. These integrations can be found at Lucid's newly launched marketplace.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.