Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

 By Lucid Software

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

G2 and TrustRadius name Lucidchart and Lucidspark top products for 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, received top accolades for its products Lucidchart and Lucidspark, with both products being named to 2023 top product lists by G2 and TrustRadius, awards that are based entirely on user reviews.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.