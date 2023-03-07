Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid)

 By Lucid Software, Okta

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of its 2023 Businesses at Work Report, Okta confirms Lucid Software as a top most popular application based on number of customers, with Lucidchart jumping to number 13 on the list. Lucid first saw inclusion on the Okta report in 2015 and has been included as a most popular application since 2020.


