SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, brand templating platform Marq – previously known as Lucidpress – launched its new brand along with notable updates to its platform, signaling the company's entrance into its next phase of growth. Marq is the leading brand-templating platform for businesses to deliver relevant content to their audience faster, by empowering everyone in the organization to build on-brand.

