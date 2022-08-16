Lumio logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumio)

Lumio logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumio)

 By Lumio

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, issued an official statement today regarding the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The act revives a 30% tax credit for qualifying consumers who install residential solar panels before the end of 2034, and includes other rebates and tax credits for installing energy-saving home equipment—heat pumps, electric HVAC, and electric water heaters—which will lower energy bills for millions of Americans. The IRA, which has been referred to as one of the most significant, comprehensive, complete, and serious climate bills, was passed by Congress on Friday and signed by President Joe Biden today.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you