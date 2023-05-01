Living Room at Velvaere Residence

 By Magleby Development

Through various custom collaborations, Velvaere aims to create a wellness-centric and sustainable residential community

PARK CITY, Utah, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magleby Development announces ground-breaking partnerships for the company's latest project, Velvaere, a residential wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell (EX Utah Development LLC). As part of this endeavor, Magleby Development has connected with industry-leading partners to bring cutting-edge technology into homes and the community to enhance wellbeing and create a more sustainable and holistic way of living. These partners provide state-of-the-art circadian lighting, air purification and water filtration, artificial intelligence, and customizable sanctuary spaces with saunas, cold plunges and more.


